NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Baker Mayfield: I’m happy for Liam Coen, he’ll help Trevor Lawrence

  
Published February 1, 2025 01:10 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has no hard feelings about Liam Coen’s about-face, after Coen initially said he would return as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator and then took the Jaguars’ head-coaching job.

“People have their thoughts about how it went down and I understand the emotional aspect of it, but I’m happy for Liam. He deserves an opportunity,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said Trevor Lawrence will benefit from working with Coen, just as Mayfield himself has.

“For Trevor, Liam taught the game of football to all of our offensive guys,” Mayfield said. “Trevor’s going to have a guy that’s going to grow into him, lean into that and help him out, not just on the field but off the field.”

Mayfield knows what it is to be a first overall draft pick who struggled before finding his groove in the NFL, and after Coen played a big part in shaping Mayfield’s career, he’ll do the same for Lawrence.