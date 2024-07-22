Baker Mayfield: I’m in the best shape I’ve been in a long time

Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, had a baby girl on April 9, but the Buccaneers quarterback has not developed a dad bod. In fact, Mayfield said his offseason conditioning has him in peak shape at the start of training camp.

“I definitely am in the best shape I’ve been in a long time,” Mayfield said, via Adam Silvon of pewterreport.com. “I just found my routine, found a gym and some trainers that I really like and it’s important. You learn that throughout the process [and as] the years go on. Honestly being able to stay in one place throughout the offseason helps, too. I found some great people to help me get to this point.”

Mayfield re-signed with the Buccaneers, marking the first time since the 2021 offseason that he was with the same team in the same place. He continued working out even while in Lake Tahoe playing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament.

“It’s been good,” Mayfield said of how his offseason conditioning. “I’ll tell you what: I spent about five days in Lake Tahoe for that golf tournament, which is an unbelievable event. Just going up to the elevation, the mountains with no humidity, and then coming back here, it’s tough to get used to. But I feel good, I feel good with the conditioning and all that, now it’s just about making sure you hydrate in this heat and preparing yourself the right way.”

Mayfield made his first Pro Bowl last season in his first season in Tampa Bay. He set career highs with 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.