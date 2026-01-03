 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Baker Mayfield interception leads to Bryce Young TD, Bucs lead 10-7

  
Published January 3, 2026 05:21 PM

A Baker Mayfield interception has helped get the Panthers on the board.

Carolina took advantage of an extra possession to score a touchdown with a Bryce Young pass to Tommy Tremble.

The Bucs still lead 10-7 with 10:50 left in the second quarter.

On third-and-7 from the Tampa Bay 23, Mayfield was looking for Emeka Egbuka deep down the middle. But linebacker Christian Rozeboom was right in the line of the pass, picking it off and returning it 20 yards to the Tampa Bay 19.

From there, Young connected with Tetairoa McMillan for an 11-yard gain to make it first-and-goal. A play later, Young hit Tremble for an 8-yard score.

Young is now 5-of-7 for 46 yards with a TD.

The Buccaneers had scored on their first two drives before the interception.

On the injury front, Bucs linebacker Anthony Walker is out with an ankle injury suffered on the opening kickoff.