Baker Mayfield is first opposing QB ever to have a perfect passer rating at Lambeau

NFL games have been played at Lambeau Field since 1957, when the Packers’ home was known as City Stadium. And never in all those years had an opposing starting quarterback recorded a perfect passer rating at Green Bay. Until today.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a 158.3 passer rating — the maximum under the complex passer rating formula — in today’s win over the Packers. That makes him the very first opposing starting quarterback ever to do it.

Prior to Mayfield today, Aaron Rodgers was the only quarterback to play a complete game at Lambeau Field and finish with a 158.3 passer rating. Rodgers did it in a 42-24 win over the Raiders in 2019.

Today’s win kept the Buccaneers atop the NFC South, and improved their chances of playing a home playoff game. If Mayfield can keep playing the way he played today, the Bucs are going to be a tough team to beat.