Baker Mayfield leads Buccaneers to win in Minnesota

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield showed he has some life left in him today, shaking off a rough start and leading the Bucs to a win over the Vikings in Minnesota.

Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 173 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Bucs beat the Vikings 20-17.

It’s a major disappointment in Minnesota that the Vikings wasted a spectacular effort from Justin Jefferson, who caught nine passes for 150 yards. But Kirk Cousins threw a costly interception and lost two fumbles.

Mayfield will not be mistaken for Tom Brady, but he was good enough today to help the Bucs begin the post-Brady era 1-0.