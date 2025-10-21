Baker Mayfield let the ref know he was frustrated with “questionable” calls

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was not happy with Monday night’s loss in Detroit, and he was particularly unhappy with the officiating.

Mayfield was seen having words with referee John Hussey late in the game, and after the game he said he was upset about multiple calls, including a time when he thought the Lions should have been flagged for holding, and the replay review that initially upheld a Buccaneers first down but then ruled that they came up short.

“A third down defensive holding call that wasn’t called, and also I’m still pretty damn confused about the double review,” Mayfield said. “A lot of things in that game that were a little questionable. A lot of frustration at the end of that. It might be displaced onto John Hussey in the moment, but I work my ass off and I put a lot into this game, so when things I don’t seem are deemed fair, I’m gonna let somebody know.”

In a season in which Mayfield has played his way into MVP consideration, there haven’t been many frustrations. But Mayfield felt a lot of frustration toward the officials on Monday night.