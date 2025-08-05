Baker Mayfield returned to practice Tuesday

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to sign with the Buccaneers, but that’s not the only development at quarterback in Tampa on Tuesday.

Baker Mayfield returned to practice at training camp. He missed a few days with a right hand contusion that he suffered late last week.

Head coach Todd Bowles said at his press conference that Mayfield looked sharp in his return to work, so there would not seem to be any long-term concern about his health. Once Bridgewater is signed, he’ll bid to beat out Kyle Trask as Mayfield’s backup.

The Buccaneers also got linebacker Lavonte David back on the practice field. David had been sidelined by a leg injury.