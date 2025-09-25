 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jones.jpg
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’
nbc_pft_rivalryunis_250925.jpg
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_eagles_buc_duny_250925.jpg
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jones.jpg
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’
nbc_pft_rivalryunis_250925.jpg
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_eagles_buc_duny_250925.jpg
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield: Traveling a day early won’t help Eagles with the heat

  
Published September 25, 2025 10:22 AM

The Eagles lost a Week 4 game in Tampa last season and their plan to avoid a repeat in Week 4 of this season includes a change to their usual travel plans.

Instead of traveling the day before the game, the Eagles will be heading to Tampa on Friday. Head coach Nick Sirianni said that the decision was made to travel “get out there a day earlier to acclimate” to the heat and humidity that Tampa is known for this time of year.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield thinks that is going to be a waste of the team’s time. While speaking to Mark Sanchez on the Rearview podcast, Mayfield said that won’t be enough time to make a difference and that focusing on the weather is something that could backfire on the Eagles.

“We’ll have a good game plan, obviously, to try and tire these guys out, Mayfield said. “Advantage for us, we’re in Tampa; the heat. They’re not used to that. I know there’s already been the stories that broke about them coming down to Tampa a day early. I don’t necessarily think that helps them. One day doesn’t get you acclimated to this humidity. I think, honestly, it makes them think about it more when they get down here earlier.”

Mayfield noted the “monsters” that the Eagles have up front and acknowledged the issues that the Bucs are dealing with on the offensive line, but he thinks the team will have an advantage in the mental game as long as the weather cooperates on Sunday.