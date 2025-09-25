Baker Mayfield: Traveling a day early won’t help Eagles with the heat

The Eagles lost a Week 4 game in Tampa last season and their plan to avoid a repeat in Week 4 of this season includes a change to their usual travel plans.

Instead of traveling the day before the game, the Eagles will be heading to Tampa on Friday. Head coach Nick Sirianni said that the decision was made to travel “get out there a day earlier to acclimate” to the heat and humidity that Tampa is known for this time of year.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield thinks that is going to be a waste of the team’s time. While speaking to Mark Sanchez on the Rearview podcast, Mayfield said that won’t be enough time to make a difference and that focusing on the weather is something that could backfire on the Eagles.

“We’ll have a good game plan, obviously, to try and tire these guys out, Mayfield said. “Advantage for us, we’re in Tampa; the heat. They’re not used to that. I know there’s already been the stories that broke about them coming down to Tampa a day early. I don’t necessarily think that helps them. One day doesn’t get you acclimated to this humidity. I think, honestly, it makes them think about it more when they get down here earlier.”

Mayfield noted the “monsters” that the Eagles have up front and acknowledged the issues that the Bucs are dealing with on the offensive line, but he thinks the team will have an advantage in the mental game as long as the weather cooperates on Sunday.