 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield wants to throw it deep more often

  
Published June 11, 2025 11:09 AM

The Buccaneers added another piece to their passing attack in April when they drafted wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round and quarterback Baker Mayfield has an idea about how he’d like to deploy the rookie.

Mayfield commanded a strong passing attack during the 2024 season as the Bucs finished third in the league in passing yards, but they lagged when it came to how far Mayfield was throwing the ball. They were 29th in average air yards per passing attempt as they thrived by having receivers pick up yardage after the catch.

A repeat of that would likely help the Bucs win games, but Mayfield said on Tuesday that he’s looking for a few more big plays this time around.

“We’re trying to get some more explosive [plays] in,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, when you look at the stats — I’m not a big stats guy, but we weren’t as much down-the-field explosive. We were creating a lot of open, in the middle, and guys getting some YAC.”

Egbuka joins a receiving corps that includes Mike Evans, Jalen McMillian, Trey Palmer, and a rehabbing Chris Godwin, so there are pieces for the Bucs to deploy in a variety of ways come September. If Mayfield gets his wish, one of those avenues will see the ball reaching them well downfield.