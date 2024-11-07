Baron Browning glad to be traded to Cardinals: “I know I’m a starter in this league”

The Broncos traded pass rusher Baron Browning to the Cardinals this week, and Browning is eager to show he can be a starter.

Browning started only two games for Denver this season, but he said in his first conversation with reporters in Arizona that he should start for the Cardinals. Browning said he was glad to be traded because he didn’t want to be a complainer on the Broncos, but he also didn’t want to pretend he was happy spending most of the game on the bench, because he wasn’t.

“I didn’t want to be a distraction to my teammates, be a distraction to my unit back in Denver,” Browning said. “I was just ready for it to be done just to get this fresh start and show what I can do. I know I’m a starter in this league and I know I can play at a high level, so I’m just really excited about this opportunity to do that here.”

With the Cardinals at 5-4 and in first place in the NFC West, Browning will try to show he’s a starter for a playoff team.