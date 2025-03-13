Baron Browning on Cardinals return: If your girl is a 10, why play around?

The Cardinals traded for linebacker Baron Browning during the 2024 season and Browning said he didn’t feel totally comfortable with the team until the final weeks of the year.

Browning will have more time to make himself at home in Arizona. Browning signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals before hitting the market as a free agent and he said at a Wednesday press conference that he’s excited about “being able to build a chemistry with my teammates and get comfortable in the system.”

Browning also said that he believes “in what we’re trying to build here” and that the Cardinals are the best fit for him, which was a point he reinforced by referencing another kind of relationship.

“If you got a girlfriend who is a 10, why play around?” Browning said, via the team’s website.

The Cardinals went from 4-13 in head coach Jonathan Gannon’s first season to 8-9 in 2024. The hope is that Browning will be part of a continued rise that puts the Cardinals in the playoffs this time around.