Baron Browning to re-sign with Cardinals

Linebacker Baron Browning joined the Cardinals during the 2024 season and he won’t be moving on to another team as a free agent.

According to multiple reports, Browning has agreed to a new deal with the team. It’s a two-year, $15 million pact with $4 million in incentives for Browning with the NFC West club.

The Cardinals acquired Browning in a midseason trade with the Broncos. Denver received a 2025 sixth-round pick in return.

Browning had 14 tackles and two sacks in eight games with Arizona. He had 114 tackles, 9.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 43 games over three-plus seasons with the Broncos.