Bears activate LB Amen Ogbongbemiga from injured reserve

The Bears activated linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga from injured reserve on Thursday, the team announced.

Ogbongbemiga was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 26 with a knee injury and has yet to play in the regular season. He was a full participant in both practices this week.

The five-year veteran appeared in all 17 games for the Bears last season and shared the team lead with a career-high 11 total special teams tackles.

The Bears cut linebacker Carl Jones Jr. in a corresponding move.

Jones played seven games, making 10 tackles on 117 special teams snaps. He had not played a down on defense.