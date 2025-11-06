Bears activate LB Amen Ogbongbemiga from injured reserve
Published November 6, 2025 05:02 PM
The Bears activated linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga from injured reserve on Thursday, the team announced.
Ogbongbemiga was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 26 with a knee injury and has yet to play in the regular season. He was a full participant in both practices this week.
The five-year veteran appeared in all 17 games for the Bears last season and shared the team lead with a career-high 11 total special teams tackles.
The Bears cut linebacker Carl Jones Jr. in a corresponding move.
Jones played seven games, making 10 tackles on 117 special teams snaps. He had not played a down on defense.