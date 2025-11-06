 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Will Tom Brady be back in the coaches’ box tonight?
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Will Tom Brady be back in the coaches’ box tonight?
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears activate LB Amen Ogbongbemiga from injured reserve

  
Published November 6, 2025 05:02 PM

The Bears activated linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga from injured reserve on Thursday, the team announced.

Ogbongbemiga was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 26 with a knee injury and has yet to play in the regular season. He was a full participant in both practices this week.

The five-year veteran appeared in all 17 games for the Bears last season and shared the team lead with a career-high 11 total special teams tackles.

The Bears cut linebacker Carl Jones Jr. in a corresponding move.

Jones played seven games, making 10 tackles on 117 special teams snaps. He had not played a down on defense.