Bears activate OL Larry Borom from injured reserve

  
Published November 2, 2024 04:28 PM

The Bears activated offensive lineman Larry Borom off injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Borom is expected to start with starting left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and backup Kiran Amegadjie (calf) also unavailable.

Borom has 23 starts and 16 other appearances the past three seasons, primarily playing the right side. He has yet to play in 2024 after injuring his ankle in the preseason finale.

His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 23.

The Bears had an open roster spot after placing Bill Murray (pectoral) on injured reserve.

The Bears also announced they have elevated offensive lineman Jake Curhan and defensive back Reddy Steward for Sunday’s game. It is the first elevation for both players.