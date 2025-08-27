Bears add LB D’Marco Jackson, DB Jaylon Jones as waiver claims

The Bears did some roster shuffling a day after setting their initial 53-man roster.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson and defensive back Jaylon Jones both joined the team after successful waiver claims. Long snapper Scott Daly and wide receiver Devin Duvernay were released in corresponding moves.

Jackson had 26 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 27 games for New Orleans the last two years. Jones played 41 games for the Bears over the last three seasons, but moved on to the Cardinals this offseason. His return will allow him to add to the 85 tackles he compiled in his previous stint with the team.

Daly was the only long snapper on the 53-man roster, so his departure may be temporary. They did make long snapper Luke Elkin one of 15 additions to their practice squad.

The other 14 players are wide receivers Maurice Alexander, Miles Boykin, and JP Richardson; running back Brittain Brown; tight end Stephen Carlson; defensive linemen Xavier Carlton, Jonathan Ford, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Jamree Kromah; linebacker Power Echols; defensive backs Tre Flowers and Mekhi Garner; and offensive linemen Jordan McFadden and Ricky Stromberg.