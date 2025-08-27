 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Bears add LB D’Marco Jackson, DB Jaylon Jones as waiver claims

  
Published August 27, 2025 06:00 PM

The Bears did some roster shuffling a day after setting their initial 53-man roster.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson and defensive back Jaylon Jones both joined the team after successful waiver claims. Long snapper Scott Daly and wide receiver Devin Duvernay were released in corresponding moves.

Jackson had 26 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 27 games for New Orleans the last two years. Jones played 41 games for the Bears over the last three seasons, but moved on to the Cardinals this offseason. His return will allow him to add to the 85 tackles he compiled in his previous stint with the team.

Daly was the only long snapper on the 53-man roster, so his departure may be temporary. They did make long snapper Luke Elkin one of 15 additions to their practice squad.

The other 14 players are wide receivers Maurice Alexander, Miles Boykin, and JP Richardson; running back Brittain Brown; tight end Stephen Carlson; defensive linemen Xavier Carlton, Jonathan Ford, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Jamree Kromah; linebacker Power Echols; defensive backs Tre Flowers and Mekhi Garner; and offensive linemen Jordan McFadden and Ricky Stromberg.