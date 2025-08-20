Bears and backup QB Tyson Bagent agree to two-year contract extension

The Bears think they have their long-term franchise quarterback in place in Caleb Williams, and now they think they’ve got Williams’ backup under contract for years to come.

Tyson Bagent has agreed to a new contract extension that commits him to the Bears through the 2027 season, according to multiple reports.

Bagent arrived in Chicago in 2023 as an undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd University, and he surprised everyone by winning the No. 2 quarterback competition to back Justin Fields up that year. Last year he served as Williams’ backup, and now he’s set to do that for three more years.

If Bagent thought he had a good chance of going elsewhere and competing for a starting job, he likely wouldn’t be eager to sign an extension with the Bears, but by committing to remain in Chicago he’s giving himself job security as a backup to Williams. And the Bears think that if Williams gets hurt, Bagent can keep the offense running.