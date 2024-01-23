Bears announce Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator

The Bears announced the hiring of Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator. He leaves Seattle after three seasons as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.

“We are excited to add Shane to our coaching staff,” coach Matt Eberflus said in a statement. “I also want to thank all the candidates we spoke to throughout the interview process. This was a very exhaustive search, but in the end I’m grateful the journey led us to Shane. He is a great teacher and communicator with a diverse coaching background among some of the game’s most elite head coaches. I look forward to partnering with him as we build out the rest of the staff and get him started here.”

Under Waldron, the Seahawks finished No. 16, No. 9, and No. 17 in points scored along with No. 20, No. 13, and No. 21 in total yards.

Before heading to the Pacific Northwest, Waldron was with the Rams from 2017-20 under head coach Sean McVay. He began as the team’s tight ends coach before being promoted to passing game coordinator in 2018. He added quarterbacks coach to his duties in 2019 before going back to passing game coordinator in 2020.

“I appreciate this opportunity given to me by coach Eberflus and [General Manager] Ryan Poles,” Waldron said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get to work at a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fan base.”