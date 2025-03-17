 Skip navigation
Bears are most likely team to draft Ashton Jeanty, according to betting odds

  
Published March 17, 2025 04:30 PM

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, widely viewed as the top running back in the 2025 NFL draft, could be heading to Chicago.

The betting odds have the Bears as the favorites to draft Jeanty, with the odds currently at +130 at DraftKings.

The Bears own the 10th overall pick in the draft, which in recent years has become higher than most teams are willing to take a running back. But new Bears head coach Ben Johnson comes from Detroit, where the Lions used the 12th overall pick on running back Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023. Gibbs proved to be a major weapon in Johnson’s offense in Detroit, and Johnson’s new team could be one that thinks a highly drafted running back is a good investment.

After the Bears, the betting odds have the Raiders as the next most likely team to draft Jeanty, at +150. They’re followed by the Cowboys at +550, the 49ers at +1100, the Saints at +1400 and the Broncos at +1600.