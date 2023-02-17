Bears are releasing Al-Quadin Muhammad

nbc_pft_paytononpushplay_230217
Sean Payton says he'll make regular use of the ability to shove a runner from behind until the NFL changes the rule. Peter King says it's "dumb" that it's still allowed and would be "shocked" if it doesn't get changed.
The Bears are releasing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Muhammad will become a free agent when the Bears make it official. He was not on the NFL’s personnel notice for Friday.
His release will clear $3.964 million in cap space, with only $500,000 in dead money.
The Saints made Muhammad a sixth-round choice in 2017, and he played four games as a rookie. He joined the Colts in 2018 and found a home, seeing action in 65 games with 25 starts over four seasons.
The Bears signed Muhammad a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in the offseason, but he made only 29 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 16 games.
He played 608 defensive snaps and 42 on special teams.