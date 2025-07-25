Bears aren’t sweating slow offensive start at training camp

Rome wasn’t built in a day and the Bears’ 2025 offense isn’t going to be built that quickly either.

That was the message from offensive coordinator Declan Doyle after Friday’s training camp practice. All eyes are on the Bears offense after the arrival of Doyle, head coach Ben Johnson, first-round tight end Colston Loveland, and several offensive linemen arrived to help quarterback Caleb Williams put up better results in his second NFL season. Those eyes have seen a lot of scuffling through the first three days of practice and Johnson pulled the first team from one drill, but Doyle said that is not any reason for alarm.

“No, I wouldn’t say that right now,” Doyle said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “This whole thing is a progress, and for the next six weeks we’re going to get a ton of reps on all of these plays. We’re going to try to master these things. The first time you guys did anything, you know, you’re not quite a master at it yet. It takes a little bit of work and progression to get there.”

Doyle said it will be an issue for the coaching staff if the team repeats mistakes, but that the expectation is that it will take time for everything to run as smoothly as the team wants it to be come September. If that’s what happens, all of the summer errors will be chalked up to necessary growing pains in Chicago.