Bears, Bengals will have joint practice in August

Quarterback Joe Burrow was the top choice in the 2020 draft and he will get a chance to spend some time with the latest first overall pick this summer.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced at a Thursday press conference that his team will host Burrow and the Bengals for a joint practice. That practice will take place on August 15 ahead of the preseason game between the teams that is scheduled for August 17.

It’s unclear at this point whether Burrow or Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will be playing in that game, but the practice will give them a chance to work against an opposing defense in a controlled environment. Given the significance of keeping both players healthy, it’s not hard to understand why the teams would prefer that approach.

The August 17 game will be the third preseason game for Chicago. The Bears will play the Texans in the Hall of Fame Game and visit the Bills while the Bengals open with the Buccaneers.