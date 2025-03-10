Bears bring back core special teams player Tarvarius Moore

The Bears are keeping safety Tarvarius Moore to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Moore signed a one-year, $1.125 million deal with the Bears a year ago.

He did not play a defensive snap but was seventh on the team in special teams snaps (185) despite playing only 11 games. He totaled seven tackles.

The 49ers drafted Moore in the third round in 2018, and he spent five seasons in San Francisco. He signed with the Packers in 2023 but was injured and didn’t play a regular-season game that season.

The Bears also have re-signed core special teams players Josh Blackwell and Amen Ogbongbemiga this offseason.