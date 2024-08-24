 Skip navigation
Bears cut TE Tommy Sweeney, DL Keith Randolph

  
Published August 24, 2024 04:03 PM

The Bears have started paring their roster down to 53 players.

The team announced that they have released tight end Tommy Sweeney and waived defensive lineman Keith Randolph on Saturday. They also confirmed that they have placed wide receiver Nsimba Webster and running back Ian Wheeler on injured reserve.

A number of reports indicated defensive back Douglas Coleman would also go on injured reserve, but he has been waived with an injury designation.

Sweeney played four seasons for the Bills and moved on to the Giants last year, but went on the non-football injury list after a medical event during training camp. He has 18 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown for his career.