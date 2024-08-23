Bears DB Douglas Coleman leaves preseason game on a stretcher

Bears defensive back Douglas Coleman III was injured on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.

He was placed on a backboard, transferred to a stretcher and loaded onto a Kansas City Fire Department cart.

Bears players walked onto the field in support of Coleman, and many Chiefs players took a knee.

Coleman was injured while tackling Chiefs receiver Cornell Powell after a 9-yard gain. He had his head up as he made the tackle, but his body went limp as he landed.

The former Canadian Football League player remained motionless on the ground as athletic trainers from both teams attended to him.

The Bears have not provided an in-game update yet.

Offensive tackle Larry Borom and receiver Nsimba Webster also were carted off the field with injuries.