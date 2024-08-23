 Skip navigation
nbc_fnia_tuaonflores_240822.jpg
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now

Bears DB Douglas Coleman leaves preseason game on a stretcher

  
Published August 22, 2024 10:45 PM

Bears defensive back Douglas Coleman III was injured on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.

He was placed on a backboard, transferred to a stretcher and loaded onto a Kansas City Fire Department cart.

Bears players walked onto the field in support of Coleman, and many Chiefs players took a knee.

Coleman was injured while tackling Chiefs receiver Cornell Powell after a 9-yard gain. He had his head up as he made the tackle, but his body went limp as he landed.

The former Canadian Football League player remained motionless on the ground as athletic trainers from both teams attended to him.

The Bears have not provided an in-game update yet.

Offensive tackle Larry Borom and receiver Nsimba Webster also were carted off the field with injuries.