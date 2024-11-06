Bears DT Andrew Billings to have pectoral surgery

The Bears are going to be down a starting defensive lineman for an extended period of time.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Wednesday that defensive tackle Andrew Billings is having surgery to repair a pectoral injury. Eberflus didn’t rule out a Billings return, but it’s likely going to be a season-ending surgery.

Billings has 13 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble this season.

The team is also likely to be without safety Jaquan Brisker for this weekend’s game against the Patriots. Brisker remains out with the concussion that has kept him out for the last three games.

Tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright are also expected to miss practice, but Eberflus said cornerback Kyler Gordon and defensive end Montez Sweat are set to be on the field.