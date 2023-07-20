Bears’ Eddie Jackson vows to have one of the best seasons ever played by a safety

Bears safety Eddie Jackson has his sights set very high for the 2023 season.

Jackson wrote on Twitter that he’s going to take his game to a new level this year.

“I’m going to have one of the best seasons ever played by a safety!” Jackson wrote. “Mark my words!!!”

Jackson arrived in Chicago as a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, became a first-team All-Pro in 2018, and signed a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension at the end of the 2019 season, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at the time. The Bears believed he was well on his way to becoming one of the game’ elite defensive players.

Over the last three seasons, however, Jackson hasn’t played at the same level. At age 29 he has looked like he may already be on the downside of his career. He clearly doesn’t think so.