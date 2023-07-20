 Skip navigation
CJ Abrams
Abrams Ascending
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
U.S.-CHICAGO-NASCAR-RACE
He’s back: Shane van Gisbergen to run at Indy for Trackhouse Racing
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
Iowa Speedway names Caitlin Clark, Kirk Ferentz as IndyCar grand marshals

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_angelreese_v4_230719.jpg
LSU’s Reese ‘doing it all’ with NIL initiatives
nbc_golf_lpgadowgreatlakesehl_230719.jpg
HL: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_janeparkintv_230719.jpg
Park reflects on returning after nearly two years

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CJ Abrams
Abrams Ascending
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
U.S.-CHICAGO-NASCAR-RACE
He’s back: Shane van Gisbergen to run at Indy for Trackhouse Racing
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
Iowa Speedway names Caitlin Clark, Kirk Ferentz as IndyCar grand marshals

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_angelreese_v4_230719.jpg
LSU’s Reese ‘doing it all’ with NIL initiatives
nbc_golf_lpgadowgreatlakesehl_230719.jpg
HL: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_janeparkintv_230719.jpg
Park reflects on returning after nearly two years

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears’ Eddie Jackson vows to have one of the best seasons ever played by a safety

  
Published July 20, 2023 04:53 AM

Bears safety Eddie Jackson has his sights set very high for the 2023 season.

Jackson wrote on Twitter that he’s going to take his game to a new level this year.

“I’m going to have one of the best seasons ever played by a safety!” Jackson wrote. “Mark my words!!!”

Jackson arrived in Chicago as a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, became a first-team All-Pro in 2018, and signed a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension at the end of the 2019 season, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at the time. The Bears believed he was well on his way to becoming one of the game’ elite defensive players.

Over the last three seasons, however, Jackson hasn’t played at the same level. At age 29 he has looked like he may already be on the downside of his career. He clearly doesn’t think so.