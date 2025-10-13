Bears elevate K Jake Moody, DL Jonathan Ford for Monday vs. Commanders

The Bears have made a couple of practice squad elevations for Monday night’s game against the Commanders.

Chicago announced defensive lineman Jonathan Ford and kicker Jake Moody have been elevated to the active roster for the Week 6 matchup.

Moody will be insurance for kicker Cairo Santos, who is questionable with a right thigh injury. Santos was a full participant on all three injury reports this week.

If Moody does kick, it will be his first appearance since the 49ers dropped him after he missed a pair of field goals in San Francisco’s Week 1 win over Seattle.

Moody has made just 74.2 percent of his field goal attempts since the 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2023 draft.

Additionally, the Bears will not make moves on their 53-man roster to activate defensive lineman Austin Booker (knee) and running back Travis Homer (calf) off of injured reserve. Both players have been downgraded to out.