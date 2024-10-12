Bears elevate Tarvarius Moore, Ameer Speed

The Bears added a pair of defensive backs to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London.

The team has elevated safety Tarvarius Moore and cornerback Ameer Speed from the practice squad. Both players will revert back after the game.

Moore has appeared in one game for the Bears this season and Speed is up for the first time this year. The Bears are thin in the defensive backfield with Jaquan Brisker and Terrell Smith out and Tyrique Stevenson unlikely to play after drawing a doubtful designation.

The Bears also announced that defensive lineman Jacob Martin will not be activated from injured reserve.