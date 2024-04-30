 Skip navigation
Bears favored to have their first winning season since 2018

  
Published April 30, 2024 02:49 PM

The Bears haven’t finished with a winning record since 2018. The betting odds say they’ll do it this year.

Chicago’s over-under win total is 8.5 and they’re -140 favorites to hit the over, via DraftKings.

It’s been an offseason full of optimism in Chicago, primarily because of the arrival of quarterback Caleb Williams, but also because of two new receivers in veteran Keenan Allen and No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze, plus the signing of running back D’Andre Swift, giving the Bears a chance to be the explosive offense they haven’t had in a very long time.

The betting odds suggest the Bears are still the third-best team in the NFC North, with the Lions as +150 favorites to win the division, followed by the Packers at +210, Bears at +265 and Vikings at +1000.