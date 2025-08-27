Bears fifth-round cornerback Zah Frazier will miss rookie season due to “personal” situation

Bears cornerback Zah Frazier, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft, will miss his entire rookie season on the Non-Football Injury/Illness list.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, G.M. Ryan Poles addressed the matter on Tuesday.

“He had a situation that presented itself in a category that I would say [is] ‘personal,’” Poles said. “As we dug into it, tried to help him out, it revealed itself as something that happened before he got here. So, credit to our staff finding the root cause of what he was going through.

“Kind of a bummer on the front end, but I think because of everyone’s hard work and care here we got him on the right path.”

Cronin explains that Frazier last practiced during the annual rookie minicamp. He was spotted, per Cronin, at practice on August 20. It was his first appearance during training camp; he was riding on a golf cart with team personnel.

Frazier turns 25 in October. At the Scouting Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

Poles said that Frazier will Poles attend meetings, work out in the weight room, and work with the team’s medical staff in the hopes of making his debut in 2026.