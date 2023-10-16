Bears hire Phil Snow as a defensive analyst

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus made an addition to his staff on Monday.

Eberflus announced that the Bears hired Phil Snow as their defensive analyst. Eberflus has been serving as the team’s defensive coordinator since Alan Williams resigned and he said last week that he was looking to bring on an experienced coach to help on that side of the ball.

Snow was the Panthers defensive coordinator under Matt Rhule from 2020 until Rhule was fired last season. Snow also ran Rhule’s defenses at Temple and Baylor, but did not join Rhule’s staff at Nebraska this year. Snow also worked as an assistant for Rod Marinelli with the Lions and Marinelli is a mentor to Eberflus.

“He’ll be here Monday giving us those reports, Tuesday giving us those reports as we do our game planning, and then he’ll be certainly helpful to our defensive staff,” Eberflus said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bears are 29th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed this season, but they allowed the fewest in each category during their Week Six loss to the Vikings.