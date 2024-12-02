Bears interim HC Thomas Brown: Initial goal is to unify this team

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after last Thursday’s loss to the Lions, but the mistaken decisions that led to that loss have been an issue throughout the team’s current six-game losing streak.

They’ve been an issue off the field too and players were not shy about expressing their dissatisfaction with how Eberflus handled late-game situations. Interim head coach Thomas Brown said at a Monday press conference that he “is not exempt from responsibility in those actions” and that he spoke to the team about making sure that everyone is focused on what’s ahead rather than on what’s happened in the past.

“Before we talked about Xs and Os, before we talked about our game plan for San Fran, I talked about making sure our house is right,” Brown said. “The initial goal is to unify this football team. Everybody’s on the same accord, moving in the same direction, speaking the same language and attacking with effort. No more divisions. As far as the outside noise, we ignore it. It doesn’t matter, whether it’s positive or its negative. What matters is our daily approach, us working together and executing when it’s time to go execute.”

Brown returned to the point of executing and said the team’s work during the week will be done to ensure that they “don’t panic” in the face of tense situations in the future.