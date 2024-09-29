 Skip navigation
Bears lead Rams 10-6 at halftime

  
Published September 29, 2024 02:36 PM

The Bears defense has kept Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the rest of the team’s offense in check through the first 30 minutes, and Chicago holds a 10-6 lead over Los Angeles at halftime.

Edge rusher Montez Sweat made the key play of the first half, strip-sacking Stafford midway through the second quarter. The Bears recovered the fumble to begin a possession at the L.A. 16-yard line, using a 1-yard touchdown to take a 7-6 lead.

Rams rookie kicker Joshua Karty had a chance to put the Rams back up, but hooked his 43-yard field goal attempt wide left to keep the score at 7-6. Karty made his first two field goals from 46 and 37 yards, respectively.

Cairo Santos nailed a 40-yard field goal with just nine seconds left in the second quarter to make the score 10-6.

Los Angeles’ defense has also performed well for the most part, holding Caleb Williams to just 8-of-13 passing for 71 yards. The Bears are 0-of-4 on third down and have eight first downs.

On the other side, Stafford is 11-of-16 for 122 yards with a lost fumble. With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua still out due to injury, rookie Jordan Whittington leads with five catches for 46 yards.

Bears guard Teven Jenkins went down after a Caleb Williams run early in the second quarter. He is questionable to return with a ribs injury.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff.