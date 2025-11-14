 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears list Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Johnson as questionable

  
Published November 14, 2025 02:57 PM

The Bears listed a pair of defensive backs as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (back) is listed as questionable after getting in a limited practice on Friday. Brisker, who had five tackles in last Sunday’s win over the Giants, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) is also listed as questionable. He practiced on Friday for the first time since going on injured reserve after Week 2 and head coach Ben Johnson said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com, that the team has to make sure the veteran corner is in “a good spot” as he tries to get back into game action.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand, hamstring) and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (concussion) were both ruled out.