Bears list Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Johnson as questionable

The Bears listed a pair of defensive backs as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (back) is listed as questionable after getting in a limited practice on Friday. Brisker, who had five tackles in last Sunday’s win over the Giants, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) is also listed as questionable. He practiced on Friday for the first time since going on injured reserve after Week 2 and head coach Ben Johnson said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com, that the team has to make sure the veteran corner is in “a good spot” as he tries to get back into game action.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand, hamstring) and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (concussion) were both ruled out.