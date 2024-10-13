 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Bears lose their long snapper to knee injury in first quarter in London

  
Published October 13, 2024 10:11 AM

The Bears will have to play the rest of today’s early game in London without their long snapper.

Bears long snapper Scott Daly suffered a knee injury, and the team announced that he will miss the rest of the game.

With Daly out, the Bears will turn to tight end Cole Kmet to handle the long snapping responsibilities. Punts, field goals and extra points may become an adventure with an inexperienced long snapper doing the job.

The Jaguars have taken a 3-0 lead that easily could have been a 7-0 lead, except that wide receiver Gabe Davis dropped a Trevor Lawrence pass in the end zone.