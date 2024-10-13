Bears lose their long snapper to knee injury in first quarter in London

The Bears will have to play the rest of today’s early game in London without their long snapper.

Bears long snapper Scott Daly suffered a knee injury, and the team announced that he will miss the rest of the game.

With Daly out, the Bears will turn to tight end Cole Kmet to handle the long snapping responsibilities. Punts, field goals and extra points may become an adventure with an inexperienced long snapper doing the job.

The Jaguars have taken a 3-0 lead that easily could have been a 7-0 lead, except that wide receiver Gabe Davis dropped a Trevor Lawrence pass in the end zone.