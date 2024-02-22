Bears OC Shane Waldron: I totally believe scheme works for Justin Fields or a rookie QB

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is looking for clarity about his future with the team, but he didn’t get it from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Thursday.

Waldron held his first press conference since being hired and the team’s quarterback plans were a leading topic of conversation. Waldron did not give away any of the team’s thoughts about keeping Fields or drafting a new starter with the first overall pick in April, but he did say that he believes his offense will be in good hands either way.

Waldron said that “adaptability” is the hallmark of his offense because he believes the Bears are going to be able “adjust the scheme to the player’s skillset” once they have installed that player in the offense.

“I totally believe that,” Waldron said. “In my past experiences with different quarterbacks, different experience levels, whether I was in the coordinator role or in a role as a position coach, I’ve felt that way. I’ve felt different quarterbacks have been able to set foot into the system, be able to learn it quickly — that starts with us being able to teach it in a good and efficient manner where they understand it — and then being able to go and adjust because each guy’s gonna have a different skillset. What direction does it go? The players really take ownership and control of that.”

Waldron said he thinks the Bears are in a good spot offensively with any quarterback because of the other pieces they have in place and their ultimate call about which way they’ll go at the position will have impact inside the organization and around the league.