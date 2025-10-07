Bears open practice windows for DL Austin Booker, RB Travis Homer

The Bears will have a couple of players returning to practice as they return from their bye week.

The team announced that defensive lineman Austin Booker and running back Travis Homer will be back on the field. Both players were placed on injured reserve in August.

Booker was a fifth-round pick last year and he appeared in every game during his rookie season. He had 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Homer is in his third season with the Bears. He has not seen much offensive action, but is a regular on special teams in Chicago.

Both players can be activated at any point in the next three weeks and won’t be able to return if they don’t get activated within that window.