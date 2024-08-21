Bears place WR Freddie Swain on IR

The Bears placed wide receiver Freddie Swain on injured reserve, the team announced.

Swain has an undisclosed injury and will miss the 2024 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Bears.

He made three catches for 30 yards in the preseason.

He spent last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad, but Swain has not seen regular-season action since 2022. He had 38 catches for 502 yards and six touchdowns in 33 games for the Seahawks in 2020 and 2021.

Swain played for the Dolphins and Broncos in 2022, appearing in four games total.

The Bears signed receiver Peter LeBlanc in a corresponding move. They originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in May but waived him Aug. 2.