Bears president Kevin Warren: Our head coaching job will be “most coveted” in NFL this year

The Bears are on their way to a fourth-straight losing season and they haven’t won a playoff game since the 2010 season, but team president Kevin Warren isn’t expecting to have a hard time finding people who want to coach the team.

Warren and General Manager Ryan Poles held a press conference to discuss the decision to fire Matt Eberflus on Monday and Warren made it clear that he thinks the opening will be an appealing one to the top head coaching candidates around the league. Warren said the job will be the “most coveted” one in this year’s coaching cycle and cited the team’s fans, tradition and forthcoming new stadium along with their football assets.

“We’re going to have plenty of salary-cap space,” Warren said. “We have a young, talented roster. We have strong draft capital in the upcoming draft. And we have a quarterback in Caleb Williams who’s shown that he’s very special, and in the right environment, he can become even more special than he already has shown.”

Poles put together that roster, which is why he’ll remain in the organization and play a major role in choosing the next coach. Williams will likely play a big role in the process as well and finding the right person to develop him will be essential to the hiring process in Chicago.