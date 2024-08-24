 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears will put RB Ian Wheeler, WR Nsimba Webster, DB Douglas Coleman on IR

  
Published August 24, 2024 12:04 PM

The Bears will be adding three players to their injured reserve list as they make their way to 53 players.

According to multiple reports, they will be putting defensive back Douglas Coleman, wide receiver Nsimba Webster, and running back Ian Wheeler on the list.

Coleman had to be taken to the hospital after injuring his neck in Thursday’s preseason finale. He was released on Friday and flew back to Chicago from Kansas City.

Wheeler tore his ACL in the same game. He ran 12 times for 52 yards and two touchdowns this month.

Webster suffered a groin injury. He played eight games for the Bears over the 2021 and 2022 seasons.