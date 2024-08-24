Bears will put RB Ian Wheeler, WR Nsimba Webster, DB Douglas Coleman on IR

The Bears will be adding three players to their injured reserve list as they make their way to 53 players.

According to multiple reports, they will be putting defensive back Douglas Coleman, wide receiver Nsimba Webster, and running back Ian Wheeler on the list.

Coleman had to be taken to the hospital after injuring his neck in Thursday’s preseason finale. He was released on Friday and flew back to Chicago from Kansas City.

Wheeler tore his ACL in the same game. He ran 12 times for 52 yards and two touchdowns this month.

Webster suffered a groin injury. He played eight games for the Bears over the 2021 and 2022 seasons.