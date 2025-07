The Bears have moved on from a veteran defensive back.

Chicago announced on Wednesday that the club has released Tarvarius Moore.

Moore, 28, appeared in 11 games for Chicago in 2024. He recorded seven total tackles, playing exclusively special teams.

Before that, he appeared in 61 games with 13 starts for the 49ers from 2018-2022.

He’s recorded 115 total tackles with six passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.