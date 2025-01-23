Bears request defensive coordinator interview with Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones

Bears head coach Ben Johnson squared off with the Vikings twice this season in his role as the Lions’ offensive coordinator and he wants to speak to one of Minnesota’s coaches about a job on his staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have requested an interview with Vikings defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator job.

Jones has spent the last three seasons on Kevin O’Connell’s staff and he was also the Vikings’ defensive backs coach when Mike Zimmer was the head coach in 2020. He worked for LSU in 2021 and has also worked for the Bengals and Dolphins. Johnson was an assistant in Miami at the same time Jones worked for the Dolphins.

Before Johnson was officially hired as the head coach in Chicago, there was word that he was targeting former Saints head coach Dennis Allen for the top defensive job on his staff. The process is still playing out, however, and that could lead to a different outcome for the Bears.