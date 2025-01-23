 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears request defensive coordinator interview with Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones

  
Published January 23, 2025 05:56 PM

Bears head coach Ben Johnson squared off with the Vikings twice this season in his role as the Lions’ offensive coordinator and he wants to speak to one of Minnesota’s coaches about a job on his staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have requested an interview with Vikings defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator job.

Jones has spent the last three seasons on Kevin O’Connell’s staff and he was also the Vikings’ defensive backs coach when Mike Zimmer was the head coach in 2020. He worked for LSU in 2021 and has also worked for the Bengals and Dolphins. Johnson was an assistant in Miami at the same time Jones worked for the Dolphins.

Before Johnson was officially hired as the head coach in Chicago, there was word that he was targeting former Saints head coach Dennis Allen for the top defensive job on his staff. The process is still playing out, however, and that could lead to a different outcome for the Bears.