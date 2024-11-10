Bears rule out Nate Davis, will only have seven offensive linemen Sunday

The Bears ruled three offensive linemen out on Friday and they added a fourth player to that group on Sunday morning.

The team announced that guard Nate Davis will not play against the Patriots. Davis is dealing with a back injury.

Left tackle Braxton Jones, right tackle Darnell Wright, and backup tackle Kiran Amegadjie were the players ruled out on Friday.

With those players out, the Bears elevated Jake Curhan from the practice squad to give them eight offensive linemen for Sunday. Davis’s injury drops them down to seven and they will not be able to add any players to the active roster, so they’ll be hoping that the thin group can hold strong from here.