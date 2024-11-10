 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears rule out Nate Davis, will only have seven offensive linemen Sunday

  
Published November 10, 2024 10:39 AM

The Bears ruled three offensive linemen out on Friday and they added a fourth player to that group on Sunday morning.

The team announced that guard Nate Davis will not play against the Patriots. Davis is dealing with a back injury.

Left tackle Braxton Jones, right tackle Darnell Wright, and backup tackle Kiran Amegadjie were the players ruled out on Friday.

With those players out, the Bears elevated Jake Curhan from the practice squad to give them eight offensive linemen for Sunday. Davis’s injury drops them down to seven and they will not be able to add any players to the active roster, so they’ll be hoping that the thin group can hold strong from here.