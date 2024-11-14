 Skip navigation
Bears S Jaquan Brisker lands on IR after third concussion in three years

  
Published November 14, 2024 04:17 PM

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker remains in concussion protocol. He landed there after an Oct. 7 game against the Panthers when he self-reported symptoms.

Brisker, who had a violent collision with Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble during that Week 5 game, still isn’t practicing and will miss his fifth game Sunday.

The Bears finally placed him on injured reserve Thursday.

Considering it is Brisker’s third diagnosed concussion in three years, it’s fair to wonder whether he has played his final game in 2024.

He has 40 tackles, one sack, one interception, a forced fumble and two pass breakups in five games this season.