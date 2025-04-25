 Skip navigation
Bears select TE Colston Loveland with No. 10 pick

  
Published April 24, 2025 09:15 PM

The first tight end is off the board at No. 10 overall in 2025.

The Bears have selected Colston Loveland out of Michigan with their first-round pick.

Loveland, 21, was a CFP National Champion with Michigan to cap the 2023 season. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 and second-team all-conference selection in 2024.

In 2023, he caught 45 passes for 649 yards with four touchdowns in 15 games. He caught 56 passes for 582 yards with five touchdowns in 2024, despite missing three games with a shoulder injury.

Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards with 11 touchdowns in 39 total games for Michigan.

He will now become a new weapon for head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams in the pros.