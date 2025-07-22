 Skip navigation
Bears sign DB Tre Flowers, DL Tanoh Kpassagnon

  
Published July 22, 2025 02:51 PM

The Bears added a couple of players as they opened training camp on Tuesday.

They announced the signings of defensive back Tre Flowers and defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon to the 90-man roster. They made space for the two new arrivals by waiving defensive back Alex Cook and defensive lineman Jereme Robinson.

Flowers had four tackles in five games for the Colts and Jaguars last season. He’s appeared in 90 other games for the Seahawks, Bengals, and Falcons.

Kpassagnon spent the last four seasons with the Saints and had 66 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 43 games for the team. The 2017 second-round pick opened his career with three seasons in Kansas City.

The Bears activated wide receiver Jahdae Walker and running back Ian Wheeler from the non-football injury list to round out the day’s moves.