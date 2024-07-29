 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Bears sign Demetric Felton

  
Published July 29, 2024 08:40 AM

There’s a new running back in the mix at Bears training camp.

The NFL’s transaction report for Sunday shows that they have signed Demetric Felton to the 90-man roster. The Bears did not release anyone to make space for Felton, but they were granted an international player exemption for punter Tory Taylor to create a spot.

Felton was a Browns sixth-round pick in 2021 and he spent two seasons with the team before being released at final cuts last year. He spent time on the Bengals practice squad without appearing in any regular season games.

Felton ran 20 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 20 yards during his time in Cleveland.