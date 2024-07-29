Bears sign Demetric Felton

There’s a new running back in the mix at Bears training camp.

The NFL’s transaction report for Sunday shows that they have signed Demetric Felton to the 90-man roster. The Bears did not release anyone to make space for Felton, but they were granted an international player exemption for punter Tory Taylor to create a spot.

Felton was a Browns sixth-round pick in 2021 and he spent two seasons with the team before being released at final cuts last year. He spent time on the Bengals practice squad without appearing in any regular season games.

Felton ran 20 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 20 yards during his time in Cleveland.