 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears sign RB Brittain Brown, waive DB Ameer Speed

  
Published August 11, 2025 03:42 PM

The Bears have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Chicago announced the club has signed running back Brittain Brown.

Brown, 27, was a Raiders seventh-round pick back in 2022. He has appeared in six career games, all of which came when he was a rookie. He played exclusively on special teams.

Last year, Brown spent time with the Seahawks but did not appear in a game.

As a corresponding move, the Bears waived defensive back Ameer Speed with an injury designation.