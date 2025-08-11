Bears sign RB Brittain Brown, waive DB Ameer Speed

The Bears have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Chicago announced the club has signed running back Brittain Brown.

Brown, 27, was a Raiders seventh-round pick back in 2022. He has appeared in six career games, all of which came when he was a rookie. He played exclusively on special teams.

Last year, Brown spent time with the Seahawks but did not appear in a game.

As a corresponding move, the Bears waived defensive back Ameer Speed with an injury designation.