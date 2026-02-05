Bears to hire Eric Studesville as running backs coach

The Bears are bringing back a familiar face as their running backs coach.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that they will hire Eric Studesville to fill that role on Ben Johnson’s staff. Eric Bieniemy was in that position in 2025, but left the team to return to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator.

Studesville spent the last nine seasons on the Dolphins’ coaching staff. He was the running backs coach for that entire run and also held the titles of run game coordinator, co-offensive coordinator and associate head coach over that span.

This will be Studesville’s second stint in Chicago. He was also on their staff from 1997-2000 and served as their wide receivers coach for the final two seasons.