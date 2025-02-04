 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears to hire Richard Smith as linebackers coach

  
Published February 4, 2025 02:47 PM

Veteran linebackers coach Richard Smith is headed to Chicago.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports on Tuesday that the Bears will hire Smith. One of Smith’s many previous stops was with the Broncos in 2011 when current Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had the same job in Denver.

Smith spent the last three seasons with the Colts and coached the linebackers with the Raiders and Chargers over the previous five seasons. He has also had stints as the defensive coordinator for the Falcons, Texans, and Dolphins and worked as a special teams coach over three-plus decades as an NFL assistant.

The Bears have added a number of experienced coaches in addition to Smith and they should provide a great deal of support for the first-year head coach.